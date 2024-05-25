5 WWE women who can replace Maxxine Dupri in Chad Gable's Alpha Academy: former friend, submission magician & more

The writing is on the wall for Maxxine Dupri's tenure as Alpha Academy's member in WWE. Chad Gable consistently calls the 27-year-old performer a failure for her inability to be a multi-time champion-caliber star less than a year into her career.

Dupri has refused to cheat but seemed to enjoy the feeling she got after tossing Kayden Carter into the barricade. Even if she adopts more heelish tactics, it seems like she will be replaced soon.

Gable is looking for winners and technicians so any of the following five WWE women could eventually replace Maxxine Dupri in the Alpha Academy.

#5. Asuka is one of the best all-around stars in WWE

Asuka has won many titles in her career.

Despite being part of Damage CTRL, Asuka was the final member who was added to the group. She is currently out with an injury but has achieved a lot in WWE.

When she is healthy, she could resume her spot in Damage CTRL. The group may not currently be on top of the division, so its dynamic could change at any moment. One way would be for her to leave Damage CTRL for Alpha Academy.

Asuka is one of the most technically sound stars and few women in the Stamford-based company can match her submission and transition skills. She would be a perfect fit for the mat-based skills of Alpha Academy.

#4. NXT Prospect Tamyra Mensah-Stock is a former Olympian

The next possibility is likely an unknown commodity to most of the audience. Throughout its recruiting process, WWE has routinely scouted the collegiate, amateur, and Olympic wrestling events.

Kurt Angle came from the Olympic stage while recently released Gable Steveson was a stalwart in the NCAA ranks. Currently sitting at the Performance Center is a female prospect named Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

Mensah-Stock won gold in women's freestyle wrestling in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Chad Gable's group is built on intense mat skills, and being a former Olympian means she has the chops to make a splash as a potential replacement for Maxxine Dupri.

#3. Natalya is an active WWE legend

Nattie recently faced Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match.

Natalya has been associated with WWE for over 15 years. Despite that lengthy time, she has only been a singles champion twice. The last time was in 2017.

Few women in WWE have the pedigree and lineage of Natalya. She is from the infamous Hart family known for the grueling workouts of the Hart Dungeon.

Chad Gable wants winners and in-ring masters, and The Queen of Harts has been one for the majority of her career. There is a reason why she is one of the last remaining graduates from the Hart Dungeon. Gable could utilize her history to replace Maxxine Dupri.

#2. Shayna Baszler came from the MMA world

Like Natalya, Shayna Baszler is one of the best technicians in the game. She came to WWE from the UFC so her credentials cannot be questioned.

Chad Gable wants people who will stop at nothing to win or help him win. Baszler has always been a ruthless heel, so her actions align with what Gable wants in the Alpha Academy.

The Queen of Spades also defeated Maxxine Dupri in the first round of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. That would be a perfect reason to replace The First Lady of Alpha Academy.

#1. Ivy Nile could turn heel soon

Ivy Nile has been one of Maxxine's best allies on the main roster.

The most logical person to replace Maxxine Dupri in Alpha Academy would be Ivy Nile. Nile has teamed up with Maxxine but the duo has had minimal success. Ivy has also defended Dupri when Chad Gable has insulted her in various ways.

The Pitbull is aligned with the Creed Brothers and Julius and Brutus Creed have been hanging around a lot with Gable. Since Master Gable wants to do things differently now, he may be looking to overhaul Alpha Academy completely.

Replacing Dupri with her supposed friend would be a great way to get heel heat for Nile. She has had trouble connecting with the audience since her debut a few months ago. Turning against someone who was supposed to be her friend would help her get over. Gable could also be the primary voice for her and the Creed Brothers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback