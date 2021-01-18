Top 5 WWE women who could enter the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match 

The Men's Royal Rumble Match has been a staple of WWE for more than three decades. On the other hand, the Women's Royal Rumble Match is still in its infancy, as it debuted in 2018.

Over the years, some women have defied the odds and entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and current WWE star Nia Jax are the only women in WWE history who have competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Chyna made history by accomplishing this feat more than once.

The creation of the Women's Royal Rumble Match doesn't prohibit these competitors from entering the men's match. Jax's participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match was only two years ago. It's certainly possible that fans could see more women compete in the bout this year.

With that being said, here's a look at the top five women who could enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#5 Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler could compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Shayna Baszler has been wasted on the main roster over the past year. During her time in NXT, she dominated the black-and-gold brand, and she proved that she was one of the toughest members of the roster. "The Submission Magician" isn't afraid of the men who currently occupy the locker room, so she could easily compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Baszler and Nia Jax aren't the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions anymore. So the Royal Rumble Match would be the perfect way to prove that Baszler is still a dominant competitor.

"The Queen of Spades" has plenty of impactful moves that could take down many of the male members of the locker room. She could make WWE history if she eliminates multiple men in the match. The bout could also help Baszler force her way back into the title picture on WWE RAW.

Baszler could choose the Royal Rumble as her opportunity to remind everyone that she is unstoppable. Even if she doesn't win either Rumble Match, the former NXT Women's Champion could use an impressive performance to start the Road to WrestleMania on a strong note.