5 WWE Women who could potentially replace Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair was ruled out of action after an attack at the hands of Becky Lynch a few weeks ago on WWE RAW. The EST of WWE was thrown throat first into the ring post with a steel chair around her neck. This came in retaliation after Belair injured Lynch's throat at a live event the week before.

While it's possible this is a storyline and that Belair could make her return tonight or next week on RAW, there is also the chance that the company could alter their WrestleMania match.

With that in mind, let's explore five potential replacements for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship defense at WrestleMania.

#5. Lita could pursue a rematch on The Grandest Stage of Them All

Lita came up short in her quest to become Women's Champion in Saudi Arabia last month, and it could be argued that she deserved much more. The fans in the Middle East cheered for the WWE Hall of Famer following the match and made it clear that they would be there if Lita wanted to return in the future.

Lita didn't miss a step in that bout and almost had Lynch beaten on several occasions, which deserves a rematch at the very least.

If Bianca Belair isn't able to make it to WrestleMania in around two weeks, then Lita would be the perfect person to call. The four-time champion deserves to be part of the biggest show of the year and could defeat Lynch in her second go-round.

#4. Asuka could be set to make her return for WrestleMania

Asuka has been missing from WWE TV since Money in the Bank 2021 due to an arm injury. The former Women's Champion could have returned to the company several different times in recent weeks, but rumors have claimed that she isn't medically cleared.

If Asuka is able to return, then this is a match with a pre-built story. Lynch handed her title to Asuka when she walked away from the company in 2020. Since her return, the Japanese star has been AWOL but would be eager to test her mettle against the champion.

Asuka was denied her title match against Lynch when the RAW Women's Champion announced her pregnancy. This is the bout that she won at Money in the Bank and one that she richly deserves.

#3. Bayley could make her WWE return for WrestleMania

Bayley is another female superstar who is waiting in the wings to make her WWE return. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be forced to wait until after the Show of Shows to be added into storylines.

Bayley suffered a torn ACL last year which cost her the chance to battle Bianca Belair, so it would be ironic if she was the one to replace the EST at WrestleMania next month.

As two of the original Four Horsewomen of NXT, Bayley and Becky Lynch have history and a ready-made feud that could easily be picked up at the last minute. Bayley was also denied her WrestleMania match last year, so she deserves to be part of the card if she's able to be cleared in time.

#2. Current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke has been pushed on WWE TV over the past few months and is currently holding the 24/7 Championship. Her feud with Tamina has run its course, but it's clear that the company wants Brooke on TV, so why not push her into a Champion vs Champion match at WrestleMania?

Brooke has shown signs of improvement in the ring and hasn't yet been able to challenge for one of the main women's titles. Whilst Dana is usually overlooked, Mandy Rose has proven what she's capable of since her move to NXT. Perhaps if WWE gambles on Brooke, they'll be pleasantly surprised.

#1. Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the main female stars missing from this year's WrestleMania event. Bliss returned to the ring at Elimination Chamber last month but came up short in her quest to win the event's titular match.

Instead, the EST of WWE came out on top in The Middle East, but if she is unable to compete at WrestleMania, it should default back to the final woman eliminated in the Chamber: Alexa Bliss.

Bliss is a popular star in WWE and has been both a friend and rival of Becky Lynch throughout their time on the main roster. This could be a silver lining coming out of Belair's injury (if it's real) and Bliss is then added to the card in her place.

Alexa has been overlooked for several months, and since she was unable to compete in a match at last year's WrestleMania, this year she deserves to be part of the event.

