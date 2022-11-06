5 WWE women who could realistically step up to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley was once again the difference-maker for The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel yesterday. It now appears that The O.C. is no closer to finding a way to neutralize the threat she possesses.

Ripley has shown that she's strong enough to involve herself in matches against some of the biggest stars in the company and take the fight to the men. All the while, she has continued to fire shots at Beth Phoenix, which seems to confirm that the two women will eventually cross paths again in the future.

That being said, WWE has several options when it comes to women who could realistically step up to The Nightmare.

#5. Beth Phoenix

As noted, the obvious choice here is for Edge to make his return and align himself with AJ Styles. Their alliance could also see Beth Phoenix return and take down Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare took Phoenix out of action back at Extreme Rules, so the latter will be looking to exact some revenge when she's cleared to make a comeback.

Phoenix is one of the most powerful female wrestlers of her generation, and many fans see Ripley taking on The Glamazon in a modern-day dream match. The WWE Universe is pushing for the company to give this showdown the stage it deserves, which could be why there has been such a slow build.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is one of Rhea Ripley's best friends outside the ring but is also considered one of the strongest women in the company at present. The two stars often train together, and at recent live events, Rodriguez has been teaming up with Styles and Mysterio to take on Judgment Day.

This could be a clue regarding who The O.C. will approach to fix their problem with Ripley. Otherwise, it could be that WWE wanted to showcase Raquel while performing in Mexico. Either way, she would be a good choice if the company decides she's the right person to tackle the powerhouse.

#3. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE for almost six months after losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. The company has been teasing the return of the former champion for several weeks. She could be Styles' choice against Rhea Ripley, and this will likely be the perfect way for The Queen to make her return.

Flair was once the partner chosen by AJ Styles for the Mixed Match Challenge. Hence, The Phenomenal One could seek Flair's assistance and bring her back to the company.

#2. Ronda Rousey

When it comes to strong women in WWE, it's hard to look past The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Ronda Rousey has pushed through every challenge she has faced in WWE and is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Not only that, but Rousey now also has Shayna Baszler in her corner, which now makes the two former MMA stars unstoppable. Being on SmackDown wouldn't hinder her changes since Triple H appears to allow stars to switch brands when needed. However, the fact that she and The Judgment Day are heels could be a storyline issue.

#1. Nia Jax could return to WWE to take on Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has already brushed past every woman she has interacted with in recent years. This means she needs someone bigger and stronger to challenge her and potentially put her down.

Nia Jax has refused to make her return to WWE following her release more than a year ago. However, the former women's champion could have a different answer if asked now that Triple H is in charge. The WWE Universe also seems to be calling for Jax to be the woman to step Rhea. Hence, The Game could be prepared to make that happen.

Which woman do you think will finally stop Rhea Ripley? Have your say in the comments section below.

