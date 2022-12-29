5 WWE Women who could replace Roman Reigns as the face of the company

Roman Reigns has been at the helm of WWE for more than three years, and alongside The Bloodline, he has dominated both SmackDown and RAW.

Roman Reigns has noted that his time in the ring could be coming to an end in a few years, and the company is already looking for stars who can receive the torch when he decides to step down.

Several current WWE women could be the ones to take Roman Reigns' place if it's decided that a female should be pushed into that position.

#5. Cora Jade

Cora Jade has already made waves in NXT throughout her short career, but at just 21 years old, it's clear that she has a bright future ahead of her in WWE. Like many young women who have stepped into the business in recent years, the company clearly wants to test her in NXT and could push her into The Royal Rumble next month to see if she's able to step up.

Jade has such a bright future ahead of her at such a young age and will be one of the women that WWE looks to when the current crop decides to hang up their boots in a few years.

#4. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has become one of the most hated heels in WWE over the past few months, and fans have even called for her to be released by the company following her match against Shotzi. That being said, she is capable of turning it all around and has plenty of time to do so.

Rousey isn't a woman who needs a Championship to prove her dominance. She could instead take on a different role in the Women's Division, helping Shayna Baszler and pushing her way to the top before the two women could take over the company together. A female Brothers of Destruction could be formed if the company is smart with their pairing.

#3. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is already one of the best female wrestlers in the world at the moment and has only been on the main roster for around three years. Belair has main-evented WrestleMania and won both Women's Championships at the biggest event of the year.

The EST of WWE has clearly not reached her peak in the company as of yet and will continue to push in the coming years to take over. Like many other females on the roster, Belair is behind the Women's Evolution, and it could once again be a deciding factor in the years to come.

#2. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most recognizable female wrestlers in WWE throughout her time with Judgment Day and appears to be being pushed as the next Chyna. Ripley has already started wrestling matches against male superstars and could easily be seen as the next face of the company in the same capacity as Roman Reigns.

Ripley is already a popular star, and the next few years could allow the company to push her towards the apex of the business. It's easy to forget that Ripley is only 26 years old, so she is another star with a lengthy career ahead.

#1. Roman Reigns' own family member Ava Raine

Simone Johnson is only 21 years old and has already created quite the buzz in NXT. Under the ring name Ava Raine, she is still yet to make her in-ring debut, but it's clear that she is destined for greatness.

As the daughter of The Rock, great things are expected of the first-ever fourth-generation WWE Superstar, and it will be interesting to see how the company pushes her in the coming years.

Do you think a female could become the face of WWE and take the torch from Roman Reigns? Have your say in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes