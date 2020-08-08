5 WWE women who could return as part of the tri-brand battle royal

Stephanie McMahon appeared via video link last night on WWE SmackDown to address the current situation in the Women's Division. Sasha Banks and Bayley have been running riot on all three main brands and after McMahon put stipulations in place to prevent Banks from winning the RAW Women's Championship a few weeks ago, the two women found a loophole.

At present, Bayley and Banks hold all of the Championship available to the women on WWE's main roster and Banks could be forced to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at SummerSlam.

The situation regarding Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship is much more interesting since McMahon announced a triple brand battle royal for next Friday's show which could see a number of women making their return to TV.

#5. WWE tri-brand Battle Royal: Lana

Lana was last seen on WWE TV a number of weeks ago when it was made apparent that The Ravishing Russian had formed an alliance with Natalya. Lana has since had several personal issues that include her mother, father, and husband all contracting COVID-19, even though Lana herself didn't catch the virus.

Reports suggested that WWE asked Lana to remain home after being in contact with a number of people who have the virus and she has since failed to appear WWE TV.

This battle royal would be a fantastic place for Lana to make her return since the former NXT star doesn't have as much experience in the ring as many of the other women who will be included in this match. Whilst that may seem like an issue, Lana could easily wait it out and win this match based on luck, this strategy has been seen a number of times and Lana could gain a SmackDown Women's Championship match out of it.