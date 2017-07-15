5 WWE women superstars above the age of 30 who are not married

Which female wrestlers over the age of 30 are yet to marry?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jul 2017, 20:16 IST

Alicia Fox

The WWE is in the middle of a Women’s Revolution and there has never been a better time to be a female wrestler in a company that used to be notorious for misusing the talent it had at its disposal. While Trish Stratus and Lita certainly had Hall of Fame worthy careers, they might soon be eclipsed by the current crop of women.

A large number of the current women’s roster on both Smackdown Live and Monday Night Raw consists of women on the younger end of the age spectrum, with the likes of Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks (married to former WWE wrestler Mikaze), Bayley, and Paige all well under the age of thirty.

At the same time, though, there are a number of notably talented women even over the age of thirty, of whom the biggest is, without a shadow of a doubt, Charlotte Flair – the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair.

While the professional lives of these women above the age of 30 are well documented, what about their personal lives? That’s what we’re here to explore to day, with the topic of marriage. So, without any further ado, here are 5 WWE women superstars above the age of 30 who are not married:

#5 Alicia Fox – 31

Despite being just 31 years old, Alicia Fox has been in the WWE for what feels like forever. After all, she started nearly ten years ago – in 2008 – when she debuted in an angle involving then WWE Champion Edge and Vickie Guerrero. She has dated former 5-Time IC Champion Wade Barrett in the past.

She has enjoyed a modicum of success over the past 9 years, having won the WWE Divas Championship once and being a part of some major feuds during the heydey of Divas wrestling. Now, though, she has been relegated to the background and has been involved in an angle with Cedric Alexander and Noam Dar.

While her on-screen work now is based on a whole lot of romance, that doesn’t seem to be the case in real-life. She is yet to marry and it is quite understandable considering that she has been a part of the WWE’s hectic road schedule since she was just 22 years of age.