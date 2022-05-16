5 WWE women who could win the 2022 Money in the Bank ladder match

The annual WWE Money in the Bank event is just around the corner. The Premium Live Event will take place this year at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 2. It marks the first time ever the show has been held in a stadium setting. It is telling of its significance in WWE.

As always, a Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is expected to take place. Traditionally, the winner of the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches has the opportunity to cash-in on a world champion at any time, anywhere, within a twelve-month period.

In recent promotional material for the showcase, Cody Rhodes seemingly disclosed that the winner would instead go on to headline WrestleMania next year in Los Angeles. Whilst nothing has been clarified, once the upcoming Hell in a Cell event has passed, we should learn a lot more about what the winner will receive this time around.

With that being said, let's take a look at five female superstars who could become Miss Money in the Bank.

#5 Raquel Rodriguez could win Money in the Bank after being called up from NXT

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



#SmackDown Ronda Rousey just issued an open challenge for the SmackDown women's title and Raquel Rodriguez has answered the call! Ronda Rousey just issued an open challenge for the SmackDown women's title and Raquel Rodriguez has answered the call! 😲#SmackDown https://t.co/YjuuYXiE4d

On the May 13 episode of SmackDown, newcomer Raquel Rodriguez stunned the WWE Universe by accepting an open challenge from Ronda Rousey. The former NXT Women's Champion has only recently been called up from the development brand.

Despite succumbing to defeat after putting in a valiant effort against the SmackDown Women's Champion, Rodriguez was elevated to a whole new level. It could be the first glimpse of what may perhaps be an exciting breakout year on the main roster for Raquel.

#4 Rhea Ripley may win MITB for the first time in her WWE career

Rhea Ripley has now aligned with Edge's Judgment Day stable

Now performing as a villain after turning on her tag team partner Liv Morgan and joining forces with Edge's Judgment Day stable, Rhea Ripley could be set for a huge year.

Her new persona may ultimately see her be pushed back into the spotlight, and clinching the Money in the Bank briefcase could be the start of her rise back to the main event scene.

#3 Liv Morgan has built a strong case to be this year's Women's MITB winner

Liv Morgan during her entrance on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan should have held a major singles championship in WWE by now. Her stock has been growing for over a year, but she is yet to be rewarded with a run with either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

Fans adore her work and are clearly behind everything she does. Grabbing a hold of the MITB briefcase at Allegiant Stadium may perhaps be the start of something special that could ultimately lead to her becoming an even bigger star.

#2 Alexa Bliss' latest path may involve her capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase

Alexa Bliss' path on WWE RAW appears to be in limbo. After making a triumphant return at the turn of the year to overcome her trauma from being aligned with The Fiend, the former RAW Women's Champion disappeared again after the Elimination Chamber event.

She returned on the May 9 episode, defeating Sonya Deville, seemingly marking her return to the show. If WWE wants to re-build and invest in Bliss' character, then capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase could be a starting point.

#1 Sasha Banks' return to the main event scene could happen if she is to win the MITB briefcase

Sasha Banks in action against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Naomi. The duo captured the prize at WrestleMania 38, which also marked The Boss' first-ever victory at The Show of Shows.

There's no denying that Banks is a main event player in WWE, and winning MITB in Las Vegas could be the beginning of the rise back to her rightful position as an elite singles competitor.

Who would you like to see win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase this year? Let us know in the comments section below!

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sasha Banks win the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank briefcase? Yes No 14 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande