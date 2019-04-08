5 WWE WrestleMania 35 moments that we wish didn't happen

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 192 // 08 Apr 2019, 16:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 35 was an action-packed show

Over 82,000 people were in attendance inside MetLife Stadium to watch WWE WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7. The historic women’s main event was won by Becky Lynch, who controversially pinned Ronda Rousey for a 1-2-3 despite “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” having one shoulder up.

Seven title changes occurred in total, beginning on the kickoff show when Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy to become Cruiserweight champion and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins won the Raw Tag Team titles from The Revival.

Both men’s world titles also changed hands, with Seth Rollins defeating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Kofi Kingston pinning Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, while Finn Balor reclaimed the Intercontinental Championship from Bobby Lashley and The IIconics are the new Women’s Tag Team champions.

Elsewhere on the show, the highlights included Triple H’s win over Batista, Baron Corbin’s triumph over Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns defeating Drew McIntyre, and Shane McMahon’s chaotic victory against The Miz.

While WrestleMania 35 had plenty of good moments, it also had some bad. Let’s take a look at five things that we wish did not happen.

#5 The finish to the main event

When a show has already lasted over seven hours, it is always going to be difficult for the main event to capture the audience’s attention in the same way that it would on a three-hour Raw or two-hour SmackDown Live.

The history-making Triple Threat between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had plenty of interesting moments, notably when Lynch introduced a table and when she joined forces with Flair in an attempt to take out Rousey.

Read Full WWE WrestleMania 35 Results & Analysis

Advertisement

However, even though 21 minutes had already passed, it still felt like the match could have lasted another 5-10 minutes when, out of absolutely nowhere, Lynch rolled Rousey over and picked up a surprise 1-2-3 victory over the Raw Women’s champion, whose shoulder was clearly up before the 3-count.

Earlier in the night, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston’s title victories involved a big build-up before they finally put their opponents away, receiving huge ovations in the process. In contrast, the reaction to the main event felt very flat.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement