5 WWE Superstars who failed with different gimmicks

Over the years, WWE has produced many iconic gimmicks, such as The Undertaker's deadman persona and Stone Cold Steve Austin's foul-mouthed beer-drinking character. However, the company doesn't always get it right, as many Superstars have failed to attain success with different gimmicks.

Some wrestlers managed to overcome bad gimmicks to become top stars, while others struggled to get over in every attempt. It takes a considerable amount of time and effort to make a gimmick work, but at times, even the best gimmicks can get ruined by poor booking.

WWE Superstars who attain success with their gimmicks get to reap the rewards they bring, but wrestlers who don't often get pushed down the card or future endeavored by the company.

Here are five WWE Superstars who failed with different gimmicks.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay

Brodus Clay is long gone and forgotten.

When NXT was a reality-based competition show, former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay had Alberto Del Rio as his pro. After arriving on the main roster, Brodus Clay was portrayed as a monster heel, and was given a role as Del Rio's bodyguard.

Brodus Clay, however, struggled in his role, which made things difficult for him, and he apparently played a part in Edge's neck injury, which led to the latter's retirement in 2011. The Rated-R Superstar was seen grabbing his neck after hitting Clay with a spear, and he was visibly in pain.

After a short absence from TV, Brodus Clay made his return in early 2012 as a face, and he debuted a new gimmick as a dancer. WWE paired him with Tensai as a tag team called Tons of Funk.

The Colossal Jostle between Brodus Clay and Tensai pic.twitter.com/rpsH1rLr7P — still tired (@Maffewgregg) November 14, 2016

Clay later betrayed Tensai and turned heel once again, but it didn't lead to anything significant for him in WWE.