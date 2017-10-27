5 WWE wrestlers who could retire Kane

With Kane looking set for one last big run in WWE, here are five wrestlers who could retire The Big Red Machine.

Kane made a surprise appearance in the match between Roman Reigns and Brawn Strowman

The Kane character debuted on our screens on October 5th, 1997 when he interrupted a Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. Kane was an incredibly imposing figure who walked down to the ring, ripped the door off Hell in a Cell and then proceeded to tombstone The Undertaker.

Since that unforgettable day, Kane has been a regular feature in WWE. "The Big Red Machine" has won a plethora of championships in WWE. These include the ECW Championship, a World Heavy Weight Championship, a WWF Championship, a Hardcore Championship, and he was also a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Kane has even won Money in the Bank back in 2010.

Sadly, however, all good things must come to an end. Kane is now 50 years of age and is also running for mayor Knox County. This means his time in the squared circle is likely coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Thankfully though, Kane looks to be getting one last big run in WWE before he retires forever. This run started earlier this month when he returned, once again in a Hell in a Cell match, to Chokeslam Roman Reigns and help Braun Strowman. Since returning, Kane has looked very dominant and even beat Finn Balor clean on the October 23rd episode of Raw.

Therefore, while it is great to see WWE giving Kane one last dominant run his career deserves, it is also an opportunity for an up and coming star to be the one who finally puts the Big Red Machine down. Here are five people who could do so.

#1 Roman Reigns

Love him or hate him (most hate him), Roman Reigns is very much Vince McMahon’s guy. This has led to Reigns being top of the WWE for some time now. It has also led to WWE trying to get fans on his side by having Reigns be endorsed by big names such as The Rock, John Cena and Daniel Bryan.

It even led to Reigns seemingly retiring The Undertaker at this year’s WrestleMania.

Therefore, while most people wouldn’t want Reigns to retire Kane, it actually makes quite a bit of sense. Firstly, because when Kane returned earlier this month, it was "The Big Dog" whom he attacked and cost a match.

This even lead to Kane being a part of the TLC main event vs The Shield. Yes, Roman wasn’t in that match. But if he was not ill he certainly would have been. Kane doesn’t seem to have stopped feuding with The Shield either as on the October 23rd edition Raw he came out and attacked Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, who was filling in for a still ill Roman.

Therefore, the seeds have already been planted for Reigns to return and start a feud with Kane that would see Roman retire him.

Also, Reigns could also use the fact that he has already retired The Undertaker, Kane’s brother, and now he wants to finish off the rest of the family.