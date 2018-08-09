5 WWE Wrestlers Who Need To Turn Heel

These guys have the potential to be great heels

In professional wrestling, a heel is a wrestler who portrays a villain or a "bad guy" and acts as an antagonist to the faces, who are the heroic protagonist or "good guy" characters. Turning heel gives a wrestler an opportunity to do something different with their character and become interesting

Superstars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Daniel Bryan were heels at some point in their career in order to make their characters interesting and get bigger. If The Rock never turned heel, he would never be a larger than life Superstar that he is today. If John Cena never turned heel and started rapping, he would have been fired a long time ago and never be as successful as he is today. When you are not over as a babyface, you can always turn heel.

Saying that, there are superstars in the WWE who are floundering and could use a heel turn to breathe new life into their characters.

And no, this list will not include Roman Reigns. Yes, the Big Dog gets booed as a babyface but WWE has made it clear time and time again that they will never turn their poster boy a heel. And Roman Reigns is still over with the crowd, whether if people boo him or cheer him. And he even acts heelish at times.

I am talking about a list of WWE Superstars who should turn heel in order to have better careers and be successful (or be successful again for those who were doing well at the start but lost steam later on)

Bayley

Some people would say it would be strange to see someone like Bayley as a villain. And that's a strong argument, because ever since joining WWE, Bayley has never turned heel. To see the Huggable One being a villain would feel strange.

However, WWE already got her character wrong ever since she became a part of the main roster. Rather than having her as a lovable underdog with a heart of a lion, WWE turned her into a dork, who even though is in a combat sport, is not willing to hurt her opponent. That was evident in Extreme Rules 2017

Extreme Rules 2017 was the event where Bayley's career was doomed. WWE ruined a wrestler who is amazing as a babyface and is capable of getting the crowd behind her. She has the potential to be a top star of WWE, but she is failing due to bad booking and WWE's Creative Team being clueless. At this point, a change in character is what Bayley needs. And the crowd has proven themselves to be ready for Bayley's heel turn.

Just look at Sami Zayn, another lovable underdog who failed due to bad booking. He turned heel and made himself interesting again. Sure, he still didn't reach the heights that he could have but at least he is doing better than he did back in 2016. When he turned heel, Zayn has got 2 World Title shots and pinned the WWE Champion, AJ Styles twice.

Bayley is a great wrestler but she just hasn't touched upon her full potential on the main roster. She has the potential to succeed. A heel turn might do wonders for her career. Speaking of Sasha Banks...

