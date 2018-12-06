5 WWE wrestlers who should turn face before 2019

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.02K // 06 Dec 2018, 03:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are a number of WWE stars who could turn face in the coming months

Wrestlers are trained to be able to work both face and heel in the ring in order to envoke a reaction from the WWE Universe. Most of the time, most superstars will have a preference when it comes to working face or heel and that will be the character that they opt to perform as on a regular basis.

Sometimes WWE turns stars face or heel in order to create a reaction, even though this isn't the best option for them. Dolph Ziggler recently turned face just so that he could enter a feud with Drew McIntyre. Whilst there are a number of stars who turn heel due to frustration within the company and whilst this has been effective over the years, there are still many stars who are in the wrong role on WWE TV.

#5 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss already receives a face reaction from the WWE Universe

Alexa Bliss has been given the reins in the Women's Division on Monday Night Raw by acting General Manager Baron Corbin but it's become more and more obvious over the past few weeks that Bliss has been receiving a face reaction.

Bliss worked as a face when she was a fairy on the NXT roster a few years ago, but has predominantly worked as a heel throughout her time on the main roster because she has found the perfect character to get herself over. Despite being a heel, Bliss is still one of the biggest merchandise sellers and often proves that she is a firm fan favorite with the WWE Universe.

Throughout her feud with Nia Jax earlier this year, many of the WWE Universe favored The Goddess over the Irresistible Force, which shows that she could have an interesting face run in the future if given the chance.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement