5 WWE wrestlers who would be great challengers for AJ Styles' WWE Championship

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.08K // 17 Jul 2018, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Champ that runs the Camp

AJ Styles has been in the WWE for more than 2 years now, and he is a major player as well as a great attraction for the blue brand. He has performed in all the major promotions worldwide, and his promos are the ones that bring chills.

While all of this is true, Styles is also a WWE Champion, and he keeps getting challenged for his title at every pay-per-view. Unlike Brock Lesnar he shows up at every pay-per-view and weekly show because he loves entertaining his fans every day, any day.

His match with Rusev at Extreme Rules had great performance put in by both the superstars. Styles majorly carried the match on his own shoulders and put forth a breathtaking performance.

The WWE Universe was ecstatic at the physicality and agility in the match. Styles' Pele Kick and Rusev's Crush were some of the amazing moves, but despite all said and done, Rusev was unable to dethrone 'The Phenomenal One' at his own game.

With Extreme Rules behind us and SummerSlam around the corner, let us take a look at 5 superstars that would put forth a great match-up (I am not taking just SummerSlam into consideration).

#5 Andrade 'Cien' Almas

The Third Generation Luchador

Andrade 'Cien' Almas had a great run in NXT, and his SmackDown Live debut was also a great one. He has performed well, and that is what got him an opportunity to move to the main roster.

He isn't involved in some great feuds right now, but if he gets into the WWE Championship storyline, it would be a great idea.

With Zelina Vega by his side, it would be a great recipe for compelling television, because Vega cuts amazing heel promos, while Styles could cut great babyface promos.

The duo would be exchanging some great words, and it would leave the WWE Universe wanting for something more every week.

Page 1 of 5 Next