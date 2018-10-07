4 WWE Wrestlers You Didn't Know Are Related

In this article, we look at 4 WWE wrestlers you didn't know are related...

Professional wrestling has been filled with siblings, cousins, brothers, sisters, father-sons, father-daughters and other relations throughout history, and the same definitely remains true to this day. Whether kayfabe or real-life, Vince McMahon has always been a big fan of wrestlers who were related to one another, and one of the most infamous kayfabe pairings would undoubtedly be Kane and The Undertaker -- if we didn't know any better, 'Taker and Kane could easily pass for being brothers.

With that being said, the locker room in WWE has also always been regarded as being one big family, because considering the wrestlers spend almost every day amongst each other, the bond unquestionably is strong. Regardless, there are still plenty of real-life family relations currently amidst the WWE roster, with some of the more obvious family ties being Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, Roman Reigns and The Rock, and of course, Brie and Nikki Bella.

However, despite the fact many fans know the "ins and outs" of most Superstars' lives off-screen, It can be guaranteed that even the most knowing and up-to-date fan will be unaware of a couple wrestling relations currently in WWE -- they will likely have overlooked the family tie. Today, we will take a closer look at 4 WWE wrestlers you didn't know were related...

#4 Nia Jax and The Usos

Nia Jax and The Usos come from the infamous Anoa'i wrestling family...

The Anoa'i wrestling family has been involved with World Wrestling Entertainment for what seems like an eternity now, and there are more Anoa'i's involved with WWE than ever before. While many fans are well aware that The Usos are related to "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, some may be surprised to find out that they are also in relation to the former Raw Women's Champion, Nia Jax (cousins).

The Anoa'i's are definitely taking control of the WWE these days, because The Usos are dominating and excelling above most tag teams, Roman Reigns is destroying the competition as the Universal Champion, and Nia Jax is fresh off a Women's Championship run -- you can be assured Jax will be back on the title hunt within short order.

Considering it's a known fact Vince McMahon loves factions, wouldn't it be a cool idea if the WWE made a faction out of the current Anoa'i's in WWE? Talk about a dominant group!

