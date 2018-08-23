5 WWE Wrestling couples that exercise together

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Together there's love!

If you are a wrestler, you know that being fit is an essential part of your job because until you are healthy, you can't put forth a great performance, and with the grueling work schedule that you have with the WWE, it is difficult to put forth time for exercising, even doing things, like burpees and plank hold.

It is because of this tight schedule that we see many wrestlers exercise at night, and while some have been open about sharing their workout regimes with us, some others refrain from sharing it in public. While the decision to share something in public is completely individual opinion, we can all agree that doing workout helps you stay healthy both mentally and physically, while working out with someone, especially someone special like your partner makes it a wonderful experience.

It is therefore very important to keep a strict regime about your workout and in this article, I am going to share information about 5 couples that workout together:

#5 Naomi and Jimmy Uso

Jimmy and Naomi are a couple in real life and perform for the WWE on the blue brand. While Jimmy is involved in Tag Team storyline, Naomi is involved in nothing at this moment, except that she was mocked by the IIconics sometime back, and it is a possibility that we may see Naomi get involved with them soon.

With so much to do and so many things happening on their business front, there are times when the duo isn't able to exercise, but they take out time to exercise or train in MMA just like the video above.

Jimmy is one half of the former WWE Tag Team Champions, while Naomi is a former WWE Women's champion and it would make sense if they make it back to the top of their division and become more effective in the process.

