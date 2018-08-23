Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Wrestling couples that exercise together

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.40K   //    23 Aug 2018, 20:04 IST

Together there's love!
Together there's love!

If you are a wrestler, you know that being fit is an essential part of your job because until you are healthy, you can't put forth a great performance, and with the grueling work schedule that you have with the WWE, it is difficult to put forth time for exercising, even doing things, like burpees and plank hold.

It is because of this tight schedule that we see many wrestlers exercise at night, and while some have been open about sharing their workout regimes with us, some others refrain from sharing it in public. While the decision to share something in public is completely individual opinion, we can all agree that doing workout helps you stay healthy both mentally and physically, while working out with someone, especially someone special like your partner makes it a wonderful experience.

It is therefore very important to keep a strict regime about your workout and in this article, I am going to share information about 5 couples that workout together:

#5 Naomi and Jimmy Uso

Jimmy and Naomi are a couple in real life and perform for the WWE on the blue brand. While Jimmy is involved in Tag Team storyline, Naomi is involved in nothing at this moment, except that she was mocked by the IIconics sometime back, and it is a possibility that we may see Naomi get involved with them soon.

With so much to do and so many things happening on their business front, there are times when the duo isn't able to exercise, but they take out time to exercise or train in MMA just like the video above.

Jimmy is one half of the former WWE Tag Team Champions, while Naomi is a former WWE Women's champion and it would make sense if they make it back to the top of their division and become more effective in the process.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Triple H Stephanie McMahon Leisure Reading
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
5 real-life pro wrestling couples, and 5 that were fake
RELATED STORY
5 WWE couples who have kids together
RELATED STORY
5 WWE couples we surprisingly never saw together on WWE TV
RELATED STORY
Top 5 romantic couples in wrestling
RELATED STORY
10 wrestling couples we wish had never broken up
RELATED STORY
5 wrestling couples who have remained under the radar
RELATED STORY
5 WWE on-screen pairs who are real life couples
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestling couples with huge age differences
RELATED STORY
5 WWE couples with the biggest age difference
RELATED STORY
5 Most Shocking Real-Life WWE Couples
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us