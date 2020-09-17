5 youngest champions in WWE history

In WWE, stars often hit their peak at different ages. Some WWE Superstars begin their careers young, only ever wrestling for the one company, and some work through different promotions over many years.

There have been many superstars that won a championship in WWE at a very young age. Some of the stars who win big whilst still young continue to have long and healthy WWE careers. However, some end up moving onto pastures new or even retire from wrestling when younger than their peers.

Winning a championship title in WWE is a huge accomplishment, especially for somebody who does so at a young age. Some performers make their television debuts whilst they are still teenagers. Some even go on to win championships before their twenty-first birthday.

Here are the five youngest championship winners in WWE history so far.

#5 Hornswoggle - WWE Cruiserweight Champion aged 21

Hornswaggle was a surprise winner in WWE

When Hornswoggle joined WWE in May 2006, he first appeared as the partner of Finlay. In 2007, WWE changed the performer's character and he became more involved in matches in his own right.

Later in 2007, Hornswoggle was part of the Cruiserweight open at the Great American Bash. The commentary team and fellow competitors were unaware of Hornswoggle even being in the match until he pinned Jamie Noble. Hornswoggle became the WWE Cruiserweight Champion at the age of 21 years, one month and three days.

After winning the championship, the star became involved in a rivalry with Jamie Noble and successfully defended the belt against him. As well as being the youngest Cruiserweight Champion, Hornswoggle was also the final performer to hold the title at that time. The Cruiserweight Championship was quietly retired from WWE a few months later, before being reintroduced in 2016.