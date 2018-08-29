5 Youngest WWE Superstars on the current roster

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.69K // 29 Aug 2018, 16:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

They may be the youngest but they had what it took to make it in WWE

In today's world of professional wrestling, there are more than a handful of wrestlers that began their WWE careers at a very young age. WWE veterans like Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar captured their first world title at a very young age and they went on to win multiple championships later in their careers. Even though some young superstars are still competing in the WWE Performance Centre and 205 Live, they are yet to make an impact on the main roster.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

There is no specific age to start out as a professional wrestler. Most superstars began their careers at 16-18 years old and others started out as young as 13 years old. As more wrestlers make it to the WWE, they look to make their mark in the biggest wrestling and sports entertainment company in the world. The following is a list of the youngest superstars in WWE right now and it only consists of superstars on the main roster, mainly Raw, Smackdown Live and 205 Live.

Here are the youngest WWE superstars in the current roster with their current ages (as of 29 August 2018).

#5 Alexa Bliss (27 years old)

Little Miss Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the most successful female superstars in WWE right now. She has accomplished what most would dream about. At a young age of only 27 years old, Bliss has made history by becoming the first person to win the Smackdown and Raw Women's Championship on two separate occasions. She held the titles several times each, making her a 5-time woman's champion.

She also won the 2018 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, thus winning the briefcase and becoming the first female and third superstar overall to cash it in on the same night it was won. Bliss is also one of the most talented in-ring performers in the company. She is brilliant on the mic, plays a very good heel and she's very attractive.

Little Miss Bliss still has many more years left in her and she'll be around for a very long time. She is an example of an experiment that became a great success. She lost her Raw Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam and is currently scheduled to face Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution on October this year.

1 / 5 NEXT