5 youngest WWE Superstars to win a championship

In the world of professional wrestling, it's all about the gold. The opportunity to have your hand raised, a Championship title around your waist, and have your name etched in the history books for eternity.

In WWE, this is no different, with every Superstar who enters the company having aspirations of being the very best in their field, whether that be as a Tag Team, or as a singles star.

For many Superstars, the path to championship gold is long and complicated, filled with struggles and opponents blocking their path.

But there are some Superstars who got to the top, in a relatively short amount of time.

These 5 Superstars probably spent countless nights dreaming of being a champion as kids, but certainly didn't have to wait long.

Here are the 5 youngest WWE Superstars to win a championship as part of the company.

#5. Essa Rios (21 years, 63 days. Light Heavyweight Championship)

When Essa Rios bounced onto the WWF roster, he did at just the tender age of 18.

Competing for the Light Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 14, Rios, who was wrestling as Águila came up short against the inaugural champion, Taka Michinoku.

Never one to say die, Rios continued, and in 2000 won the title on an episode of Heat, defeating Gillberg.

In fact, it was Rios who ended the record-setting 448-day reign of the Goldberg knock-off, and is also responsible for bringing in a certain red-haired manager, the fans would later know, as Lita.

The Light Heavyweight Championship was eventually retired in 2001, after it was merged with the WCW Cruiserweight championship after the InVasion storyline. This version of the gold was defended from 2001-2007, before it was brought back in 2016, and won by TJP.

Speaking of the final WWE Cruiserweight Champion in 2007...

