56-year-old WWE legend to return after 533 days to confront Cody Rhodes? Deciphering potential future 

Cody Rhodes locked horns with Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The American Nightmare put on a courageous performance to prevail over The Beast at the PLE. With that, his vicious feud against Lesnar has seemingly reached its end. However, he could be confronted by a returning WWE legend.

The superstar in question here is none other than Goldberg. For those unaware, Rhodes recently took to Twitter to thank his fans. The American Nightmare shared pictures of his huge win over Lesnar with the captions "What's next?". Given this is very similar to Goldberg's famous catchphrase, "Who's next?" Many believe that Rhodes was perhaps foreshadowing Goldberg's WWE return.

As you may know, the 56-year-old star last wrestled in a match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber last year, where he faced a heartbreaking defeat.

While Goldberg is no longer under contract with WWE, he has been lobbying for a proper retirement match. If the company decides to award him that, the veteran could make a return for one final match against Rhodes.

While Cody prevailing over Bill Goldberg would not only elevate him to new levels, but it would also be a proper way for the veteran to hang his boots for good.

Goldberg spilled the beans on his 'handshake deal' with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Goldberg spilled the beans on his 'handshake deal' with Vince McMahon while calling out WWE for not giving him his promised retirement match.

In an exclusive chat with Adam Carriker on 93.7 The Ticket, the veteran said:

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore... You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match."

Meanwhile, there have also been speculations about Goldberg heading to AEW for one final run. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

Do you want Bill Goldberg to return for a feud against Cody Rhodes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

