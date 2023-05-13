56-year-old WWE legend should return for the first time in almost 500 days to challenge Roman Reigns at Night of Champions

WWE travels to Saudi Arabia once again in just two weeks' time, and Roman Reigns is already set to wrestle on the card for the first time since WrestleMania.

Reigns and Solo Sikoa will take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Tag Team Championships, but there is nothing stopping Adam Pearce from forcing Reigns to pull double duty, since it is Night of Champions, where every title should be on the line.

Reigns doesn't currently have any challengers, with the company solely focused on the World Heavyweight Championship, which will be won for the first time in The Middle East.

This means that WWE may be forced to think outside of the box for a worthy challenger, and it could be someone who has been to Saudi Arabia several times before.

Goldberg has been pushing for a retirement match for several months and since his final match took place at Elimination Chamber last year against Roman Reigns and he came up short, there is no reason why he couldn't push for a rematch.

Goldberg wrestled Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia back in 2022

Goldberg was surprisingly handed a match against Roman Reigns at last year's Elimination Chamber event, and he came up short in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It appears that the 56-year-old enjoys making the trip over to The Middle East and has wrestled several matches in recent history, even winning the Universal Championship from The Fiend in what is seen as one of the most controversial moments in the history of the event.

Goldberg always gets fans talking, and following last night's announcement, there are many who are unhappy at the prospect of Reigns not being forced to defend his titles after more than a month away from the ring.

Do you think Goldberg is a suitable opponent for Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

