56-year-old WWE veteran could be the man to return and win the new World Heavyweight Championship, and here's why

Triple H unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship this week on WWE RAW and went on to note that the winner would be crowned at Night of Champions.

The title will be completely separate from Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his current streak. Therefore, fans could see several current stars battle it out to become the champion on May 27.

One man who could be added to that match is WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who has claimed in recent weeks that he had a "handshake deal" with Vince McMahon for a retirement match. However, the bout never came to fruition since The Hall of Famer's contract expired.

Vince McMahon recently began having some pull on creative once again, which could mean that the WCW legend can finally be handed the match he was promised before McMahon's retirement last summer.

The former Universal Champion could be pushing this narrative to the media at the moment before making his return as part of the show in Saudi Arabia, a country that has been so lucrative for him since he made his WWE return back in 2017.

Over the past few years, Goldberg has had several matches in Saudi Arabia, his last one coming against Roman Reigns back in 2022.

Will Goldberg win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

Goldberg is a star in Saudi Arabia and has won the Universal Championship after defeating The Fiend in the Middle East. The country is known to be fans of nostalgic superstars, which could be enough to push the company into making a decision regarding that title.

Goldberg is someone who can generate heat easily and someone that Vince McMahon has been able to rely on for several years, so it's hard to imagine that his name isn't already in the mix.

With Roman Reigns likely to complete 1000 days as the Universal Title and unlikely to part ways with the undisputed world title anytime soon, Goldberg could be a surprise pick from the company.

Speculation is also rife that the legend may join AEW in the near future. How that pans out remains to be seen.

Do you think Goldberg could be the first man to hold the new World Heavyweight Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

