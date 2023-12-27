57-year-old WWE legend to return after almost two years to set up retirement match at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the potential

WrestleMania 40 is right around the corner, and after The Undertaker's streak ended at the same show nearly a decade ago, WWE knows that they need to follow this.

Goldberg has been linked to a move to AEW in recent months. Meanwhile, he has also been outspoken about Vince McMahon offering him a retirement match and seemingly forgetting his promise.

The former world champion was seen as a draw for WWE in the matches he wrestled before his exit. However, he hasn't competed since his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022.

Goldberg is 57 but has remained in incredible shape since he wanted his son to watch him wrestle one day. The Icon and Brock Lesnar had a stand-out feud in WWE in 2016. Hence, it would be interesting to see if The Beast Incarnate is brought back to wrestle his long-time rival in his final match.

The company has several options for Goldberg's final opponent. Matt Riddle notably wanted to face the veteran at some point. However, he was released from his contract earlier this year and is unlikely to face The Icon now.

Will Goldberg return to retire at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Goldberg's retirement could ensure that WrestleMania is a special occasion. Ric Flair's retirement at the same show in 2008 is memorable to several fans despite the latter having returned to the ring many times since then. Hence, WWE could look to recreate the same magic with The Icon's last bout.

In some recent interviews, the former world champion criticized Vince McMahon. But Triple H seemingly has the final say in creative decisions at the moment, so he could allow Goldberg to return for a last run.

Do you think Goldberg should retire at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.