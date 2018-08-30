6 best and worst this week from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live

Strowman and Reigns will fight for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell

WWE has picked up a lot of momentum heading towards Hell in a Cell. There are a lot of intriguing feuds at the moment that have managed to capture the imagination of the fans. As a result, Hell in a Cell is shaping up to be a must watch event.

This week featured two solid, if not spectacular, episodes of Raw and SmackDown. There were some great matches as well as storyline progression.

Here we take a look back at the best and worst of WWE this week.

#1 Worst: Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy's comeback to the WWE seems to be a bust

Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy held a lot of promise in the beginning, especially after Orton brought back the ruthlessness of his 'Legend Killer' days. But since then the excitement around the feud has faded away, and much of that is down to Jeff Hardy.

Hardy has quite clearly lost a step in the ring, and his promos have been hard to get through. It actually feels disappointing that this match will be taking place inside 'Hell in a Cell' instead of much more heated rivalries like Becky and Flair, or Styles and Joe.

#2 Best: Daniel Bryan vs Andrade "Cien" Almas

Bryan and Almas faced each other on SmackDown in a singles match.

Almas has had a rough start to his main roster run after being involved in an underwhelming feud with Rusev. But he might just have kick started his career with an impressive performance against Daniel Bryan this past week on SmackDown.

Both men are great in-ring workers, and they showcased their skills in a match that clearly stole the show at SmackDown. Even a late interference from The Miz could not hurt this match, as it furthered the feud between Bryan and Miz while protecting all of the competitors involved at the same time.

Almas is a great competitor, and will be a huge success in the WWE if the company can use him properly. A future feud with Daniel Bryan should not be out of question, considering the chemistry the two men showed this week.

