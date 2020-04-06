6 best moments from WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2

Taking a look at some of the best moments from WrestleMania 36 - Night 2

Drew McIntyre stood tall, while The Firefly Fun House stole the show

What a moment!

After an incredible first night of WrestleMania 36, WWE managed to back it up with an, arguably, better night on Sunday. The show started with a huge surprise. Charlotte Flair picked up a win over Rhea Ripley and became the new NXT Women's Champion.

Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley as the Dutch Destroyer continued his momentum, while Otis emerged victorious against Dolph Ziggler, thanks to a divine intervention from Mandy Rose.

Randy Orton lost the Last Standing Match against Edge as a very personal feud came to an end. Furthermore, The Street Profits retained their RAW Tag Team Titles against Angel Garza & Austin Theory and after the match, Bianca Belair saved the champions from an assault by the challengers.

Bayley, somehow, managed to keep the SmackDown Women's Championship around her waist but the seeds of a feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley were planted.

Moreover, John Cena lost to The Fiend Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House Match before Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion. Here, we are going to look at the six best moments from Night 2 of WrestleMania 36.

#6. First WrestleMania win

Whether or not Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley was one of the most random WrestleMania matches of all time, it doesn't change the fact that it was a huge moment for Black. It was his first singles match at The Show of Shows and he put up a brilliant performance.

He got the better of Lashley and although the match wasn't a good one, it showed us that Black is definitely on the upward trajectory. Beating the All Mighty continues the Dutchman's momentum - he has now picked up back to back pay-per-view wins against AJ Styles and Lashley and that is no mean feat. There is title shot coming for the Dutch Destroyer and he might hold gold very soon.

As for Lashley, after the loss, we saw some signs of tension between him and Lana. Could the former United States Champion and Rusev's wife be heading towards a split? The hints suggest so.

#5. A Big Surprise

Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 started with a title change, and a very big one. Rhea Ripley saw her incredible run ended by Charlotte Flair as the former tapped out to The Queen. But, even in a loss, Ripley looked good. Throughout the match, Flair targeted The Nightmare's leg and a Figure Eight Leglock did the job, in the end.

This title change will definitely have a huge impact on the NXT Women's division as we will be seeing The Queen regularly on Wednesday nights and almost everyone would want to have a piece of her. Furthermore, Flair will attract some eyeballs to The Black and Gold brand and that might have been one of the possible reasons for this move.

Still, one expects the feud between Ripley and Flair to go on as The Nightmare will definitely want her gold back. The question is, has this loss derailed Ripley's momentum completely? It doesn't seem so as she has lost to one of the most decorated women's Superstar of all time and there's no shame in that.

Furthermore, this might be temporary as, sooner rather than later, Vince McMahon would want Flair back either on SmackDown or RAW.

