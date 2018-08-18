6 Best Summerslam Debut Matches in WWE History

After success at Mania, Can Ronda succeed at Summerslam too?

It is not that often that a WWE match from the female division is promoted as one of the marquee matches on a Big-Four pay per view, but it certainly makes sense to promote a Ronda Rousey match, the biggest female star in WWE, as a huge deal. Scheduled to challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Champion this Sunday, Rousey has a lot of pressure on her to deliver a memorable performance in her debut match at Summerslam.

And why wouldn't there be any pressure on her? Her first in-ring appearance at WrestleMania was a blockbuster, which immediately turned her into the hottest commodity in WWE. So, it was logical that people expect a similar performance from her at the Biggest show of the Summer as well.

Just like at WrestleMania, being involved in a big match is a dream for every new superstar. There have been a few instances in the past where a new superstar had a huge, sensational outing in their maiden SummerSlam appearance. Will Ronda succeed in having one? Only future will tell. Till then, here are the 5 best SummerSlam debut matches in WWE history.

#6 Rey Mysterio - 2002 (vs Kurt Angle)

The greatest opening match in Summerslam history.

The period between 2002 Brand Extension and WrestleMania XX was the best time to be a fan of SmackDown. As the better WWE show from wrestling perspective by a huge margin, the roster on the Blue Brand was constantly killing it in the ring. While Brock Lesnar was the WWE Champion, it was the renowned SmackDown Six - Angle, Benoit, Eddie, Chavo, Edge and Mysterio - that were at the forefront of this glorious period.

What came to be known as the best feud form that period began with a match that is often considered the best opening contest in Summerslam history - Kurt Angle vs Rey Mysterio. At just 9 minutes, it was not as long as other matches on this list, but it had everything you need from a sensational WWE match - A Loved Face, A Hated Heel, Big Match Feel and A Phenomenal Crowd.

Despite this being Mysterio's first pay-per-view match in WWE match, he went toe-to-toe with Angle and set the tone for the rest of the show. Even though Mysterio lost the match that match, the reception that the match got laid the foundation of his legendary future career in WWE.

