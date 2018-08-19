6 Best SummerSlam Shows In The History Of WWE

John Cena locked in the STF on Batista

SummerSlam has always been one of the biggest attractions in WWE during the Summer months. Coming after a long gap post-WrestleMania, SummerSlam historically has seen some of the best cards of the WWE calendar year. Be it finishing a feud, or the start of one which could continue till WrestleMania, the show has it all.

This year's SummerSlam is set to have yet another amazing card, while also being one of the longest shows in the history of the pay-per-view. With the likes of AJ Styles and Samoa Joe meeting, as well as a rematch between Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura, and not to mention Brock Lesnar taking on the 'Big Dog' Roman Reigns, there are some big matches on the card.

Over the years, SummerSlam has seen some amazing cards as well. On the eve of 2018's SummerSlam, let's take a look back at 6 of the best cards at SummerSlam.

#6 SummerSlam 1992:

Hart and Bulldog look on at the end of the match

SummerSlam 1992 remains the only major WWE pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. The show is one of the best of all time, given the massive ovation from the British fans. More than any match, it was the entire pay-per-view which was at a legendary level.

Best Match of the Night: Bret Hart vs British Bulldog - This match saw two amazing faces confront each other with the crowd split in half over who to support. The British Bulldog's sudden win went over amazingly with the fans, who loved the fact that he pinned Bret. The post-match respect shown by both the stars only added to the importance of the affair.

Worst Match of the Night: The Undertaker vs Kamala - The fans did not expect much from the match, and for once The Undertaker met their expectations of disappointment. The Undertaker was good but there was not enough of a competition for the fans to be invested.

