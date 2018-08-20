6 best things that happened at SummerSlam 2018

Aarti Sharma

SummerSlam

SummerSlam is WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year after WrestleMania. The match card for this pay-per-view was full with great matches. Every major championship was going to be defended on this show.

Many good and bad things happened during the show but overall it was a great show. SummerSlam was a very long show and many things happened during the entire show but we will focus only on the best things in this article.

After 8 years of long wait, we finally got to see Daniel Bryan vs The Miz at the "Biggest Party of the Summer". But this was not the only best thing happened on that night.

Today, in this article, we are going to take a look at 6 best things that happened at the SummerSlam.

#6 Ronda Rousey's win

Her first gold

Rousey's best friend Natalya also returned last night to stand on the ringside for Ronda Rousey. But no one came to stand on the ringside for the Bliss.

When the match started Alexa Bliss started to play mind games with the "Baddest Women On The Planet" and she did this many times.

After playing mind games for some time, Bliss tried to give a cheap shot to Rousey but she countered the move with a punch.

At one point, Bliss even tried to escape from her by leaving the ring but she came back because Rousey gave her a chance to attack her from behind but this did not help the champion either.

After taking some beating at the hands of former UFC Champion, Bliss tapped out to the armbar and lost her Championship.

After the match ended, Natalya and the Bella twins came to congratulate the new Raw women's champion. This was a good decision by the WWE to make Rousey the champion as they needed someone to headline all women's pay-per-view "Evolution" and Ronda is best one to choose from.

