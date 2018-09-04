6 big moments from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW

A night of exciting developments

WWE Monday Night RAW was certainly a night of huge moments. From unexpected returns, to title switches, RAW was certainly a great show. An enthusiastic crowd also helped a lot.

While it had its ups and down, the result was a huge positive.

Lets take a look at the big moments that made Monday Night RAW so great this week.

#1 The opening brawl

Strowman kicked off RAW along with Ziggler and McIntyre. He promised to beat Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell. The Shield came out, and a HUGE brawl broke out. The entire locker room was sent to separate these two teams, and they did so with difficulty.

The Shield were arrested and forced into a police van.

A great way to kick off the show, as the brawl was absolute carnage. This fun got red hot very fast.

While this was fun, such brawls should be reserved for extremely personal feuds such as Joe vs Styles.

#2 The Bella Twins return

The Bella Twins returned after a long hiatus

While it may not seem a BIG moment for wrestling purists, the crowd in Ohio certainly thought differently. They were loud and cheering for the Bellas throughout. Brie did a nice impression of the Yes Kicks which had the crowd chanting throughout.

Although their return won't set anything on fire, it was nice to see the familiar and loved faces return to the squared circle after a long hiatus.

Lets hope that this return brings more exciting matches and less basic snooze-fests.

#3 New tag team debuts

This was certainly a strange new development

Okay, so Chad Gable is never going to get a singles push. Although a big travesty and a waste of his exemplary talent, this new team could be just what the doctor ordered.

Both Roode and Gable haven't been doing anything of note on the red brand, both are overlooked and extremely talented.

While they have contrasting styles, it could become an exciting tag team with Gable doing the hot tag sequence.

Here's to new beginnings for the talented men.

