6 biggest and best moments in professional wrestling for June 2017

What made the internet wrestling community take notice? Here are the six biggest and best moments in professional wrestling for June 2017.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jul 2017, 12:17 IST

Samoa Joe’s fatal-five way win remains one of the biggest moments this past month in wrestling

Throughout the month of June, several wrestling stories stood out and caught the attention of wrestling fans, whether they were events in the ring, behind the scenes, or on social media. A few of these stories were events that transpired in a WWE ring, while others reflected online disagreements or notable moments in other prominent promotions. These stories gained traction via social media such as Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and/or on television.

One highlight was a former WWE champion not hiding what he thought about some fans opinions. After the change in the result of a historic match, the in-ring debut of a former WWE valet, and the crowning of a new champion, social media was ablaze.

Many of June's most notable events are tied to WWE because they gained huge traction on various platforms and media outlets. What made the internet wrestling community stand up and take notice?

#6 The Smackdown Live Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

It was so nice they did it twice – Carmella is the first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner

It was a memorable moment, with five women facing off against one another for the opportunity to walk out as the winner of the first ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, the result wasn't what those that were watching hoped for. Though the match was highly competitive and involved all these notable women, the finish was in question.

As the match was reaching its closing moments, and Becky Lynch was reaching for the Money in the Bank briefcase, James Ellsworth came into the ring and lifted the ladder, causing Lynch to fall off.

He then proceeded to climb up the ladder and detach the hanging briefcase, dropping it into the hands of Carmella, making her the winner. The events of this evening were wiped away, though, as a few days later returning Smackdown Live general manager Daniel Bryan said he was stripping Carmela of the briefcase and redoing the match on the last episode of Smackdown Live for the month.