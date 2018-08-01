6 biggest winners and losers from last night's SmackDown Live - July 31, 2018

Irredeemable

Last night's WWE SmackDown Live episode was a tale of good and bad. When it was good, it was great. However, it had its moments that dragged the show down, especially in its opening segment before a certain superstar made a big return.

Still immensely superior to Raw, the blue brand has gotten its start on the road to SummerSlam off mostly nicely, and with the exception of its train wreck of a women's division, it shows a lot of promise.

Speaking of that division, the clouds might finally be starting to thin as a major development took place in it last night, although it could take some time yet to blow them all away.

Who got the most out of this episode of SmackDown, and who lost out?

#1 Loser: Becky Lynch

The night's biggest loser - Becky Lynch managed to stay over despite a drag of a promo by Carmella to open the show (word for word, the thing sounded the exact same as an Alexa Bliss' promo - another display of WWE's creative bankruptcy).

Dumb Babyface Syndrome struck Becky, as it strikes all babyfaces, and she needed to be saved by Charlotte Flair. This resulted in the eventual loss of her one on one title shot, as the match will now be a triple threat contest.

Seeds of dissension were sown between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and that could lead to a big angle later on, one which might hopefully revitalize this carcass of a division, but for now, it's a big blow to Becky's fans, who have been waiting for nearly two years for her to get a legitimate chance at winning the title.

With the possibility of Asuka also being added to the match next week, Becky's chances of essentially being used as a plot device rather than a real contender, at least for this feud - could go up even more.

