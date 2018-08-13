5 bold predictions for WWE in 2019

It may only be August, and we may still be months away from 2019, but we all know how fast the wrestling world goes. One minute you're cooling down from an awesome TakeOver or pay-per-view, the next minute, you're prepping for WrestleMania.

And whilst things such as pay-per-views and TakeOvers are guarenteed, there's plenty of shocking moments in recent years that have shocked fans to the core. Who would have thought we'd see the Ultimate Warrior return? Who could imagined that 17 years later, Vince McMahon would revive the XFL? Or how about the face of Impact Wrestling AJ Styles joining WWE, and becoming one of the most successful WWE Champions in recent memory? Here's five bold predictions that may happen in 2019...

#5 The Women main-event WrestleMania

This has been one speculated on for a while. In 2015, the WWE said that the women's revolution was kicking off, thanks to the amazing female talent in NXT, many of whom have made the jump to the main roster. With Superstars such as Ronda Rousey now in the mix, it seems that a female WrestleMania main-event may not be far off.

From a corporate point of view, it's definitely a decent idea. WWE would be able to promote female equality in their brand, and with someone like Rousey in the main event, there's definite star power. The question remains though, who would the Rowdy one face? Smart money says Asuka or Charlotte, two women who have proven to be strong warriors in the ring, as their encounter at this year's WrestleMania proved.

#4 Sami Zayn becomes WWE Champion

The Underdog from the Underground, Sami Zayn has made a big impact since debuting in WWE many years ago. Seen as one of the most natural babyfaces in wrestling (look at his feud with Kevin Owens) fans were shocked to see the Montreal-native turn on the fans, helping the man who he had fought so often.

Since turning, Zayn has proved that he can work as either face or heel. But could 2019 be the year he captures the ultimate prize. Asides one (very brief) NXT title reign, gold has alluded him in the WWE. I'd suggest having him win Money In the Bank, and cash in on a battered champion.

Zayn is currently out with an injury, but there'd be no better way to make a comeback, than win the WWE Championship.

