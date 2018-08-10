6 Championship Outcomes From SummerSlam 2018 To Build Future WWE Television

SummerSlam is expected to deliver massively

SummerSlam now seems fully complemented. The matches are all set to develop future storylines. However, it is the championship matches which shine through this year. Fans will witness Brock Lesnar defending his Universal Championship and AJ Styles taking on Samoa Joe.

The build for SummerSlam has been dramatic. The championship storylines have offered twists and turns. They will culminate very soon. Nevertheless, the outcomes are immensely beneficial to the future. Brock Lesnar is a part of the older generation. Therefore, it now is the time for a change.

Fans deserve to see names like; Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Samoa Joe take the reigns. At SummerSlam, each match has a story to tell. The lengthy feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz will culminate. Moreover, Baron Corbin seeks revenge against Finn Balor. Therefore, SummerSlam must deliver the highest level of entertainment.

Here are the most lucrative championship outcomes for SummerSlam.

# 6. Shinsuke Nakamura retains his championship

Shinsuke Nakamura is the current United StatesChampion

Shinsuke Namakura defeated Jeff Hardy for the WWE United States championship at Extreme Rules 2018. However, after the match, Randy Orton returned and attacked Hardy, see video below. Since then all three have been entwined in a weird showdown. At SummerSlam Hardy will challenge Nakamura for the championship.

Nakamura has been progressing excellently since leaving NXT. He has faced AJ Styles in numerous bouts. Moreover, he took Rusev to his limit on SmackDown. Now a champion his future looks bright. He has immense potential to reach heights similar to AJ Styles.

Hardy versus Nakamura at SummerSlam is going to be interesting. Firstly, there is the expectation of high-quality performances. Secondly, how will Randy Orton factor into this match? Overall, fans should expect immense drama and well-developed story-telling. This match is beneficial for everyone involved. With Orton and Hardy fueling a feud. Nakamura will walk out as champion.

