6 couples that were split by WWE releases in 2021

Over the years, many WWE Superstars have gotten into relationships with their colleagues. Working and traveling together has allowed many wrestlers to form life-long bonds that have helped them get through outside the ring.

Meanwhile, WWE has also signed some real-life couples to its product in recent years. Karrion Kross and Scarlett came into WWE together and were released together earlier this year.

WWE also signed John Morrison’s wife Franky Monet months after America's Moist Wanted made his return to the company. Monet was released from her contract in early November, while Morrison was shown the door a couple of weeks later.

Recently, several WWE Superstars have lost the privilege of working with their partners due to releases. These superstars are still pushing ahead, while their partners are looking to make it big elsewhere.

Take a look at the six couples who split as a result of WWE releases in 2021:

#6. WWE released Cora Jade’s partner Trey Baxter in November 2021

Trey Baxter and Cora Jade signed with WWE in early 2021 and were set to make an impact in the largest wrestling promotion in the world. After NXT went through a revamp, it looked like the newer superstars would get more screen time.

Jade became famous as the youngest NXT Superstar on the roster. She also became one of the very few superstars who appeared for AEW before signing with WWE.

Meanwhile, Baxter made his NXT debut against Kushida in June 2021 and turned a few heads. However, he was unsuccessful at winning the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Baxter and Jade competed in a few matches for the company before the creative team decided to cut one of them. Trey Baxter was released from his WWE contract on November 4, 2021.

Jade, on the other hand, got a significant push on NXT as she got into rivalries with some of the bigger heels of the brand. The young superstar could have a bright future in the company.

Jade is heading to TakeOver: WarGames where a good performance could turn her into a big star. She'll be teaming up with the biggest names on the brand. Meanwhile, Baxter is looking to start afresh and take another promotion by storm.

