6 Current WWE Superstars who became fathers in 2021

The beginning of 2021 was filled with hope, as WWE and the world looked to begin a new chapter and move away from the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE has begun touring with SmackDown and RAW and fans are finally back in attendance. To add to the wave of optimism, several current WWE Superstars have also been able to announce the arrival of their children this year.

Whilst the WWE Universe tends to focus on female competitors who have left the company to become mothers in recent years, there are quite a few WWE Superstars who are now fathers.

The following list looks at just six WWE Superstars who have become fathers in the past calendar year.

#6. Current WWE NXT UK Superstar Sha Samuels

Sha Samuels @Shasamuels Oi Oi❤️



Welcome to the world Skylar😍



Both mother and child doing well, so proud of them🙏🏻 Oi Oi❤️Welcome to the world Skylar😍Both mother and child doing well, so proud of them🙏🏻 https://t.co/reHID8P609

Sha Samuels is a relatively new face in WWE after making his debut in the company on NXT UK back in January. Samuels initially debuted as Ed Harvey, before denouncing the name and reverting back to his Indy name.

The star took to Twitter back in October to announce that he had welcomed a new addition to his family, a little girl whom he and his wife had chosen to call Skylar.

The couple already has a son together, but Skylar has now made them a family of four. Samuels has continued to fill his social media with pictures of his happy brood over the past few months.

#5. WWE NXT Superstar UK Joaquin Wilde and his wife Rebecca Schott

Joaquin Wilde @joaquinwilde_ Say hello to my daughter, Raquel Marlena Paris aka Raqi ❤️



She was born Jan 30, 2021 at 9:30 am. Pretty sure i cried more than she did when she was finally came out. Say hello to my daughter, Raquel Marlena Paris aka Raqi ❤️She was born Jan 30, 2021 at 9:30 am. Pretty sure i cried more than she did when she was finally came out. https://t.co/ZGQ2mjnxdT

Joaquin Wilde has been seen as one of the stars who are the future of WWE in recent years, but whilst his professional career is taking off, the star has also shared some happy personal news.

Wilde shared the news on his Twitter page back in January that he and his wife Rebecca Schott had welcomed their first child, a girl. The star also revealed that the couple had called their daughter Raquel Marlena Paris aka Raqi.

Wilde went on to share that he was very emotional following the birth since he thinks that he cried more than his daughter did when she finally made her way into the world.

