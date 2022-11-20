6 Current WWE Superstars who have been forgotten by creative 

Since Triple H took over the reins of WWE back in the summer, there have been many returns and very few releases.

This means that the roster is much bigger than it was, NXT UK has since disbanded, with many stars on the roster who are not being utilized.

Some of the biggest names in the company have been forgotten by the creative, but it is worth pointing out that there is also a huge list of stars who are currently on the injury list as well.

On this list, we will take a look at five current superstars who have been forgotten by the creative team in recent months.

#6/5. Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Montez Ford hasn't wrestled since the end of September, whilst Angelo Dawkins took on Solo Sikoa on RAW at the beginning of October. This was the last time the two men stepped foot into the WWE ring, and while there have been rumors that Ford was injured and was seen wearing a walking boot backstage last month, it has not been confirmed yet.

It's unclear why The Street Profits have been out of television over the past few weeks, but the focus in the Tag Team Division has been pointed toward The New Day and The Usos, which could be one of the reasons. That being said, the fallout from Survivor Series should see the two men make their return.

#4. Dominik Dijakovic

There were rumors that Dominik could be heading back on TV but finally under his NXT persona rather than being seen as T-Bar, the last member of RETRIBUTION who has retained his gimmick. It's been so long since RETRIBUTION split that Mia Yim has been released and returned under a new gimmick, whilst Dominik is still seen as T-Bar.

These rumors are yet to come to fruition as the star is continuously underutilized by the company in recent months and has only made a handful of main roster appearances in the last few years.

#3. Doudrop

Doudrop has been on WWE Main Event over the past few months after her short-lived tag team alliance with Nikki Cross came to an end. Cross has since made her return to RAW under a new gimmick; however, Doudrop didn't follow as many fans expected.

Instead, it appears that she could be the next star to be repackaged and handed back the Piper Niven name that she once used when working in NXT UK. Doudrop's last match took place at the beginning of September on NXT, and at the moment, it's unclear if she will make her return onscreen.

#2. Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae only recently made her return to WWE after welcoming her first child with Johnny Gargano, but it appears that the former Champion could already be sidelined. It is believed that Candice will be the final woman on Bianca Belair's War Games team, but it is also rumored that she suffered an injury recently, forcing her to miss out on the show.

WWE addressed her injury on RAW a few weeks ago but hasn't given any update on the same. LeRae could return to the company next week on RAW, or WWE could finally address her absence.

#1. Reggie

Reggie last appeared on RAW back in June when he came up short in a battle royal that was won by Matt Riddle. The star has since wrestled two matches on Main Event but hasn't stepped into the ring since September.

The WWE Universe will remember Reggie for his run as the 24/7 Champion, but since the title has now been retired, it's unknown how he will make his return or where he has been over the past few months.

Can you think of any other stars who have been missing from WWE TV in recent weeks? Have your say in the comments section below.

