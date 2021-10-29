6 current WWE Superstars who got engaged in 2021

After being isolated at WWE's Performance Center or inside The ThunderDome, 2021 has been a year of rebirth for the WWE roster.

While there have been several major releases, budget cuts, and a few huge signings, there is still a core roster of superstars performing weekly.

These superstars often share a glimpse of their life outside of the ring. Over the past ten months, several current WWE Superstars have announced their intention to marry, with Sheamus revealing his girlfriend to the world for the first time.

Here are six such WWE superstars who got engaged in 2021:

#6. WWE Superstar Dana Brooke and Ulysses Diaz

Dana Brooke has been linked to several WWE Superstars since her debut, including Dolph Ziggler and Batista. But earlier this year, it was revealed that she was engaged.

Back in July, she took to Instagram to announce her engagement to boxer Ulysses Diaz.

The couple had been together for just over a year, with Brooke being seen in the crowd for his matches. The couple has also shared several videos online where Diaz is seen training his fiance in boxing and bare-knuckle fighting.

The news also led others to speculate that Diaz could be coming to WWE after making a name in combat sports. He isn't just a boxer; he is also a bare-knuckle and MMA fighter. Last year, he pulled off one of the fastest knockouts in combat sports history when against Donelei Benedetto in just three seconds.

Brooke has been inconsistently used on WWE TV ever since Mandy Rose was sent down to NXT. She has remained on the RAW roster following this year's draft.

