6 Current WWE Superstars you didn't know were once known by different ring names 

WWE Superstars go through many changes throughout the course of their careers, and this sometimes includes both their name and their look.

While several stars on the main roster at the moment have finally struck gold with their current characters, many fans will be surprised to learn that they were once known by very different names.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest stars in the company that you didn't know were once known under different ring names.

#6. Braun Strowman - Braun Stowman

Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE and has already made an impact on the main roster. Strowman has been seen as a monster throughout his career since he was called up to the main roster as a member of The Wyatt Family. However, many fans may not know that Strowman was forced to undergo a slight name change.

The former Strongman made his debut as Braun Stowman before the company changed his name to add an extra "r" and make him Strowman ahead of his main roster debut. This is the name that the former Universal Champion has used in WWE ever since.

#5. Bianca Belair - Binky Blair

Bianca Belair is one of the most popular female wrestlers in WWE at the moment and is the reigning RAW Women's Champion. The star's name is already very close to her real name, Bianca Blair. But despite this, it appears that Bianca's ring name has been changed since her debut.

Belair made her NXT debut in June 2016 under the ring name Binky Blair, which was when she first unveiled her "EST of WWE" gimmick. Belair wrestled Aliyah at a live event before being handed the Bianca Belair ring name later.

#4. Luke Gallows - Imposter Kane/Festus

Luke Gallows recently returned to WWE following his release in 2020. This is the third time that Gallows has returned to the company and the second time as Luke Gallows.

In his early career, Gallows debuted on RAW under a mask as Imposter Kane. It was a short-lived storyline that ended when Kane attacked him and removed the mask. Gallows returned a year later as Festus, where he was part of a team with Jesse. The run was once again short-lived when Festus was drafted to RAW, and his partner remained on SmackDown.

Gallows was later added to The Straight Edge Society alongside CM Punk, where he became known under his current name.

#3. Ma.Ce - Mace/Dio Madden

Ma.Ce is currently part of Maximum Male Models alongside Maxxine and Man.Soor following his brief run as part of the Retribution faction.

Ma.Ce has been part of WWE since 2016 and initially made his debut under the name Dio Madden. He was also a part of the commentary team on 205 Live and later on RAW before being attacked by Brock Lesnar.

A few months later, he made his debut as Mace when he was a member of a short-lived group called Retribution, led by Mustafa Ali.

#2/1. Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss/Bayley - Luchadora/La Luchadora

Alexa Bliss is one of WWE's best-known female wrestlers in the company following her stint alongside Bray Wyatt. The former women's champion has grown as the Alexa Bliss character over the past few years. But she was once known as La Luchadora when she performed under the mask in a feud with Becky Lynch while helping Mickie James.

Bliss isn't the only female wrestler in the company at the moment to have taken on the Luchadora mask. Bayley also wrestled her first match in NXT under a mask and was known as Luchadora before her current gimmick.

