6 Current WWE Superstars who are Roman Reigns' Bloodline 

Roman Reigns is a member of the famous Anoa'i wrestling family, meaning that The Tribal Chief has wrestling in his blood.

Former stars The Rock, Rocky Johnson, Rikishi, Umaga, The Wild Samoans, Yokozuna and several other names over the years have paved the way for Reigns and his current family members to dominate WWE.

Despite a number of releases throughout the past 12 months that have rocked WWE to its core, there are still several members of Roman Reigns' family that are contracted to WWE.

The following list looks at just six current WWE Superstars who are seen as members of Roman Reigns' family either by blood, marriage, or a blood oath.

#6/5. Current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are Roman Reigns' cousins

Roman Reigns has created The Bloodline on SmackDown since his return in the summer of 2020. After overcoming the threat of Jey Uso in several matches last year, he was finally able to force him to acknowledge him and become part of his family.

Jimmy Uso later returned from injury and also joined the family alliance, and the trio have dominated the blue brand ever since.

The three stars grew up together and have been close their whole lives. Their kids are now growing up together in the same way that they did.

Despite their father Rikishi being seen as a huge star in WWE, it was Umaga who opened the door for The Usos to join the company and they made their debut alongside Tamina back in 2010.

Reigns pursued a career in football, but injury and his struggles with leukemia meant that this dream was cut short and he later opted to join the family business.

The Usos and Roman Reigns have had successful spells in WWE both apart and whilst working together over the past decade. At some point, the duo is expected to turn on their cousin, but right now The Bloodline appears to be the most cohesive unit in Sports Entertainment.

