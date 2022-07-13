6 current WWE Superstars who've never teamed with each other

Quick question for WWE fans: what do Theory and Baron Corbin have in common besides both being superstars? Notwithstanding the fact that they both portray the scum of the earth of TV and they're two of WWE's most hated villains, they've also never teamed together.

Sometimes, no matter how great the chemistry is between two wrestlers, the stars just don't align and the WWE Universe is robbed of what could have made for an intriguing tag team combination.

While some teams are short-lived and others are for the long haul, many superstars have yet to team up even once.

Here are a few examples of current superstars who have never teamed together.

#3. Bitter rivals turned best friends, Becky Lynch and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair

The EST and Big Time Becks have quite the history. Their rivalry kicked off at last year's SummerSlam when Becky made her long-awaited return. Mrs. Big Time made her way to the ring and received a standing ovation. She challenged Belair to a match, Lynch stuck out her hand for a shake, and you probably know the rest.

While most would agree that the decision to have Bianca Belair lose her title in 26 seconds was a crummy call, it made her redemption story all the sweeter.

Belair is currently riding high as the Raw Women's Champion and Becky Lynch is slowly but surely going insane. Still, there's a chance the two could bury the hatchet and form a duo...

Oh, who are we kidding? this would probably just be an attempt to lull Bianca into a false sense of security. Once the current Raw Women's Champion drops her guard, Lynch will probably strike.

#2. The world's greatest mismatch, Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair

As evident by the reception, Liv Morgan's rise to the top feels well deserved and long overdue.

Her road to WWE is like the rags-to-riches story in a feature film that came to life, and for a lot of fans it's quite relatable. She's the current WWE Smackdown Women's Champion, the underdog that finally reached the pinnacle of her profession, and is pretty much the polar opposite of Charlotte in regards to their respective history in WWE.

Though both are talented, Charlotte Flair probably wouldn't be the first to come to mind when you think of an underdog. She's been criticized in the past for being handed opportunities simply based on who her father is.

Despite their different paths to success, Flair and Morgan would make for an interesting combination. There's no denying the effort that Liv puts into her matches every time she's given the chance to perform, and although some fans feel that Flair has been given too much, her work ethic says otherwise.

#1. The Almighty Beasts Incarnate, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

For a while, it seemed like the dream match between The Beast and The Almighty was never going to happen.

Then 2022 came and that all changed. Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar finally did battle at this year's Royal Rumble, with Lashley pulling out the victory after a swerve job featuring Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns.

If these two were ever able to co-exist, two things would be sure to happen in WWE. One, literally no one in the company would be safe and two, the men's tag team division would immediately become the most talked about topic in the wrestling world.

Though it's highly unlikely, it isn't out of the question. As of now, both Brock and Bobby are babyfaces and both are massively over with the fans. Will these two mammoths ever form an alliance? Only time will tell.

