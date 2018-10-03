6 disadvantages of Lana's one night in Milwaukee storyline

How will this storyline affect Lana and Rusev?

What is WWE thinking?

Seriously, what was the WWE thinking when they came up with one night in Milwaukee storyline that aired on SmackDown. While it's not exactly known what takes place on the tape, the part that Aiden English played seemed to show Lana coming to Aiden English's hotel room to tell him something.

The tape than cut off, and Aiden English claimed he was saving it for the highest bidder to have. He even mentioned selling the rest of the tape to TMZ, which is a neat little call back to Lana leaking her and Rusev's engagement to TMZ a couple of years ago. It's also one of the worst segments WWE could think of, and is already looking like a no win situation.

With that being said, and WWE seemingly content with continuing on with the one night in Milwaukee storyline, here are the 5 people that are going to come out looking the worst when all is said and done. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and tell us if you think WWE should go on with the storyline, or abandon it.

#6 The SmackDown Live Women's Division

What will this storyline do to the SmackDown Live Women's Division?

If nothing else, this one night in Milwaukee storyline completely demeans the role of women on the SmackDown Live roster, and the overall women's revolution. Beyond that, WWE has painted Lana as being sexually promiscuous multiple times, which could mean they don't know what else to do with her.

With that in mind, the women's division deserves better than a storyline like this, especially during the women's revolution. Not only does this demean women and the strides they have made in the last couple of years, it further hurts a female superstar that has already had that done in a storyline multiple times!

#5 SmackDown Live

What will this storyline do to SmackDown Live?

Both Raw and SmackDown Live have both been having ratings trouble over the course of the last few weeks, and its hard to imagine a storyline like this helping anything. In fact, with Aiden English only releasing the tape bit by bit, and only doing it out of revenge, it's probably going to be a storyline that fans don't like

Unfortunately for the WWE, that means fans are going to start tuning out more than ever, which is going to have a drastic effect on the mid card. In all honesty, Rusev Day was one of the last mid-card feuds the WWE Universe took seriously, and now it be anymore, due to what the company has done.

In the end, the ratings are only going to dip further with a stunt like this, and they are going to have to end up abandoning it. Either that, or risk further damaging three mid-card stars with one of the worst storylines in the last decade or so. Rusev, Lana, and Aiden deserve better than this, and so does the WWE Universe.

