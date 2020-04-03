6 Factions that could be formed in NXT

NXT could look much different in the second half of the year.

There are many ways to maximize a deep roster of talent.

These two brands can add more Superstars along the way

Let's face it - wrestling is more interesting when multiple factions are battling against each other. It gives us a side to pick and the potential that a beloved performer could join the opposing side. From the Four Horsemen to Evolution to the nWo and DX, there have been great stables in many different eras of wrestling.

Despite the prevailing circumstances worldwide, Seth Rollins was ruling over RAW with his disciples as the Monday Night Messiah. There was also the O.C. On SmackDown, we have the New Day and the Artist's Collective. In NXT, there is only one faction - the Undisputed Era. It has anchored the Black and Gold brand for the entirety that they have been a part of NXT.

But one big question to ask is what happens when they are inevitably called up to either RAW or SmackDown? They've done everything they can at Full Sail and current trends have left Adam Cole as the sole member with his gold. When they are gone, which group will fill the void they leave atop NXT? Will it be one group or a few? Are we going to get some new factions formed? Here are six factions that could be formed on the yellow and black brand.

#6 An Australian faction

Bronson Reed and Brendan Vink have worked together before.

While they were all starting in wrestling, the likes of Brendan Vink, Shane Thorne and Bronson Reed have worked with each other. During both RAW and NXT from the WWE Performance Center, Vink and Thorne teamed up. Why not make it a full-time pairing and add some other members?

This group would be heels due to Thorne's attitude and Vink's arrogance based on being bigger than most of his opponents. Reed has played a good guy but has lost more than he's won. He's billed as the King of the Monsters, so maybe by joining up with his countrymen, he can tap more into the monster part of that name. Daniel Vidot has also been in the ranks of NXT for a while but hasn't been featured yet. This could be the time to bring him to TV.

Thorne has been around in NXT for a long time and has proven to have the charisma to lead a stable. With Cole and his boys likely moving on some time in 2020, this could be one of the heel groups to fill the void.

