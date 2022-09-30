6 family members who have never faced off 1 on 1 in WWE

Family feuds are not new in WWE. From The Hardy Boys to The Rock and Rikishi, fans have witnessed family members duke it out in just about every scenario possible.

Despite this, there are still a handful of family members who haven't gone toe-to-toe in a singles competition yet. For some superstars mentioned on this list, a WWE match with their flesh and blood might sound like a long shot. But for others, the match may come sooner rather than later.

Regardless, here are 6 family members who've never faced off 1 on 1 in WWE.

#3 A tale of father vs. son, the story of Rey and Dominik Mysterio

For a while, it seemed as though this father/son duo would never break up. They competed at WrestleMania together, they've won tag team gold together, battling a great number of teams as a unit.

Alas, the days of Dominik standing side-by-side with his father are long gone, as Dom kicked Edge below the belt and clotheslined Rey earlier in the month at Clash at the Castle.

Dominik now stands with The Judgment Day and is currently feuding with Edge and his dad in a storyline that is sure to feature a father vs. son before it concludes.

If that doesn't happen, there is a possibility in some form of a tag match where the two will eventually come to exchange blows.

#2 Jimmy Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

While Roman Reigns and Jey Uso did battle on a couple of occasions during their days of the Thunderdome, you might find it surprising that Jimmy and Reigns have never crossed paths one on one.

The two were on opposing ends at the 2013 Survivor Series event that saw The Shield, The Real American vs. Goldust, Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, and The Usos.

Despite his initial reluctance, Jimmy is a proud member of The Bloodline as of now. Nothing seems to indicate that the two cousins will lock horns in the future, but never say never in WWE.

#1 Bray Wyatt vs. Bo Dallas

This one serves as a bit of a "throwback" since neither of these men are currently in the company. Though it may be hard to "bo-lieve," Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt never faced each other in singles action during their stints in WWE.

For those unaware, Dallas and Wyatt are the sons of WWE legend Irwin R. Schyster; otherwise known as IRS.

Despite not being pitted against each other in singles action, some may remember a time when Bray and Bo fought opposite each other in tag matches that also included Matt Hardy and Curtis Axel in 2017.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far