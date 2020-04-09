6 Forgotten original debuts of WWE Superstars

Mick Foley made his WWE debut as Jack Foley in the 80s.

CM Punk got squashed on his televised debut on Sunday Night Heat.

Mick Foley (1986) and Dean Ambrose (2006)

A lot of top WWE Superstars made their first appearances in the company when they were relatively unknown so sometimes these debuts are overlooked. For instance, we remember CM Punk for his debut in ECW instead of his original debut on Sunday Night Heat. We take a look at some such forgotten debuts, including Punk's as well as a host of other popular Superstars and legends.

#6 Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose is one of the biggest stars WWE created in the last decade. The man who was one-third of The Shield is no longer signed to WWE. He left the company last year to sign with All Elite Wrestling under his former ring name Jon Moxley. He beat Chris Jericho at the AEW Revolution earlier this year to win the AEW World Championship.

Moxley's WWE debut came years ago in 2006 when he received a tryout match. Moxley teamed up with Brad Taylor and faced MNM on an episode of Velocity. You can check out the match in the above video.

#5 Tajiri

Most fans remember Tajiri from his run in the company in the Ruthless Aggression Era. The man with the Green Mist was hard to forget and always entertained as a performer with his unique move-set. He was also comedy gold, and his run as William Regal's lackey will always be underrated.

However, one thing fans overlook is that Tajiri's run in the company from 2001 was actually his second for the company. He originally made his WWF debut in 1996, making several appearances as enhancement talent. Tajiri's debut came on an episode of RAW where he teamed up with Ken Patterson in a losing effort against the Godwins.

Tajiri ended up moving on to working for CMLL in 1997 before signing for ECW in 1999. It was in ECW that Tajiri started to shine and was signed by WWE in 2001.

