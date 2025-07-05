6 Instances that prove the WWE Women's Tag Team Title is cursed

WWE introduced the tag team title for its female performers back in 2019. Bayley and Sasha Banks became the inaugural champions after winning the belt at that year's Elimination Chamber event.

In that time, stars such as Piper Niven, Sonya Deville, and Nikki Cross were able to win a title in the company. Having a set of tag team title is great for pushing other stars.

However, it feels like a black cloud is always circling the championship. The next six instances prove that the WWE Women's Tag Team Title is cursed.

#6. Relatively short title reigns

The longest reign in the history of the Women's Tag Team Title belongs to The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane and Asuka, in 2020. More than half of the championship runs have lasted under 100 days, with 14 lasting less than 50 days.

Most of the reigns ended abruptly due to injury or other reasons, and the way the company books it suggests that it has no long-term planning for the title, and they do schedule matches for the sake of having them do something. While that's good to get different faces on the screen, most of the feuds over the belts have been average.

Unless a pairing features two big names, such as Asuka and Bianca Belair, the matches usually feature multiple teams. Most duos have been thrown together only to disband immediately after losing the title.

That booking strategy doesn't offer deep storytelling beyond one teammate turning on another. That can only happen so many times before it gets repetitive and predictable.

#5. Jade Cargill's attack ahead of WarGames

The attack on Jade Cargill before WarGames last November was the impetus for Naomi's heel turn. It could have come from Bianca Belair, but was chosen for the former Glow.

It was a good choice as it refreshed her character and led to a Money in the Bank win. The issue is that it was another instance, albeit in storyline, of one tag team partner getting injured.

The title has been marred by that, so WWE's intentional booking of an injury both helped and hurt the angle. Jade was the Women's Tag Team Champion at the time of her attack backstage, and soon it was revealed that Naomi was replacing Cargill.

Dragging it out made it seem more like a joke when there was no new information for months.

#4. WWE released half of the division after WrestleMania

As is the case every year, WWE released several performers after WrestleMania. The problem was that the majority of the released stars were primarily used in the women's tag team division.

Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Isla Dawn, Jakara Jackson, and Dakota Kai were all let go in May. In addition to Jackson, all women held the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Those WWE releases compounded the issue, as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had not defended them for six weeks.

#3. Asuka misses a year due to an injury

While WWE went on without her, Asuka's injury last May occurred at a time when the division was undergoing changes. The championship was heavily featured on premium live events in 2024, mainly because Belair and Cargill were holding them.

The matches always featured three or four teams to protect the imposing stars from potential defeat. Had Asuka been healthy, she would have been a believable adversary instead of the Unholy Union or the Pure Fusion Collective.

Believability is important because if the challenger has no chance of winning, it's hard to invest in a program.

#2. Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE in 2022

One of the biggest stains on the WWE Women's Tag Team Title was when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company as champions, reportedly due to their dissatisfaction with their booking.

While Naomi was always a loyal employee, it marked the second instance of Banks going home due to a booking decision she didn't like. The Boss and Hug Connection lost the title to the IIconics a few weeks after winning them.

This set the division back a bit, as the company took its time reintroducing the title on WWE TV, which didn't look good for everyone involved. Naomi went to TNA Wrestling and later returned to the Stamford-based company in 2024. On the other hand, Banks competed in Japan, eventually signing up with AEW last year.

#1. Liv Morgan's injuries during her tag team title reigns

Liv Morgan is a four-time tag team champion, and unfortunately, most of her reign ended with her getting injured.

Out of her four reigns as Women's Tag Team Champions, three of them ended with Morgan injuring her shoulder, with the most recent being on the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW.

The Judgment Day won the belt from Belair and Naomi earlier this year following the Royal Rumble. However, they lost them at WrestleMania only to win them back the next night on RAW. Morgan then left immediately to film a movie.

She missed RAW for a few weeks and didn't defend the title when she returned. Morgan instead focused on regaining the Women's World Title rather than the tag team championship. Following Liv's injury, Roxanne Perez has replaced her as champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

