6 last-minute changes that ruined WWE Storylines

Goldberg flattened the Prizefighter in seconds to win the Universal gold, though the original plan was much different.

With WWE pushing out hours of content every day, it’s clear that the biggest Sports Entertainment company in the world needs to work fast.

With the stories we see on RAW, SmackDown Live and NXT, decisions can be made on a dime, sometimes for the better, but often for the worse.

And when a quick, last-minute decision gets made, there’s always going to be a Superstar that gets buried in the process, as well as plenty of ticked off fans.

Here are six last-minute changes that completely destroyed WWE storylines, and the Superstars who got hurt along the way.

#6 The Beast reigns supreme at Crown Jewel

Lesnar regained the Universal title at Crown Jewel, defeating Braun Strowman in the process.

When Brock Lesnar regained the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, most fans weren’t pleased.

The Beast’s first run, which lasted a staggering 504 days had only ended a few weeks ago, a reign which had seen the prestigious championship vanish for months, much to the anger of both fans and Superstars

Whilst some claim the plan was always for Brock to regain the title, this seems unlikely, as he had just dropped the title to Roman Reigns at the biggest party of the Summer, and the company were seemingly pushing for Reigns Vs then-WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series.

According to others, the planned triple threat was meant to see Braun Strowman defeat both Reigns and Lesnar, though this plan changed following the Big Dog’s Leukaemia diagnosis.

With the Monster Among Men reportedly having trouble backstage, the company gave the title back to Brock, clearly the wrong choice, which only added to a show which was already a PR disaster before it even aired.

