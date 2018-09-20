6 major questions for tonight's NXT tapings (September 20)

Will a certain someone demand this spotlight?

NXT comes back to Full Sail tonight for the next set of TV tapings, covering the September 26th through October 17th episodes. These tapings will take us through the halfway point between TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 and TakeOver: War Games II. While we've only gotten hints so far, the card for the latter event should begin taking definitive shape over the next four weeks.

With that in mind, here are some major questions looming over the yellow brand as it begins its next session.

#1 Will the Dream demand Ciampa's spotlight?

Will Dream tell Ciampa that beating "Johnny Failure" isn't a big deal?

Tommaso Ciampa declared that he had no number one contender for his title, proudly stating that he won while Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black lost. He'll take on Otis Dozovic next week after an encounter in the infamous Full Sail parking lot, but that's just a warm-up for the champ.

Ciampa bragged about the spotlight being on him during his last appearance, but if there's one other superstar that craves and demands that spotlight, it's the Velveteen Dream, who has emerged as the likeliest challenger for the NXT Championship after he dispatched Johnny Gargano (or "Johnny Failure") on September 5th.

Ciampa and Dream have had some recent house show matches which have been widely praised. Will that translate over to television and will we see Dream start to demand the biggest spotlight against the champ?

#2 Has Johnny done goofed and did it?

Is there another big "failure" looming?

Ever since his match with Ciampa at TakeOver: Chicago II, Johnny Gargano has slowly descended into madness. Could that madness have induced him to actually attack Aleister Black?

Other potential perpetrators, such as Tommaso Ciampa, Lars Sullivan, and Kassius Ohno have seemingly been cleared. That, along with Gargano's non-denial four weeks ago and Candice LeRae's strange behavior last night, have firmly placed him in the role of prime suspect.

If it isn't him, and a swerve is on the way, it will feel rather anticlimactic.

