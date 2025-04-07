6 Major WWE stars likely to miss WrestleMania 41 despite not being injured

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and many great matches have been announced for the event thus far. From John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes to the Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, The Show of Shows seems to have everything.
However, many big names have not been announced for the show yet. There is a chance that some of these stars may miss The Showcase of The Immortals this year.
Let's look at six major stars who are likely to miss this year's WrestleMania despite not being injured:
#6. Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has had great matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All in the last two years. He main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood and ended Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign at last year's event.
Despite having such great matches at recent 'Manias, Zayn hasn't been announced for a match in Las Vegas until now. There is a chance that The Underdog from The Underground may miss this year's show despite not being injured.
#5. Finn Balor
From being the founder of the Bullet Club to becoming the inaugural Universal Champion, Finn Balor has accomplished what many dream of in their pro wrestling careers. However, his booking in recent years has been pretty underwhelming to fans all around the world.
The Judgment Day member defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Damian Priest in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at last year's Show of Shows. However, he hasn't been announced for a match for this year's 'Mania yet. That said, there is still a chance that he may get featured in a multi-person match for the Intercontinental Championship in Vegas.
#4. Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch took on Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at last year's event but came up short. She has been off WWE TV since losing to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match on RAW in May last year. Her contract subsequently expired in June. However, The Man reportedly signed a new deal earlier this year.
That said, the Irish star has yet to make her return and will likely miss this year's Show of Shows.
#3. Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa was the top heel on SmackDown for the better part of last year. His feuds with Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes solidified him as a major star on the roster.
Despite having so much momentum from last year, Solo has not been booked for a match for WrestleMania 41. The former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief might not make an appearance at this year's mega event.
#2. Alexa Bliss
The Goddess made her long-awaited return to WWE during this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. She made her last appearance during the six-woman Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto last month.
There is a big chance that Alexa Bliss may miss this year's Showcase of The Immortals, as she is currently not a part of any major storyline.
#1. The Rock may not appear at WrestleMania 41
The Final Boss shook up the whole build to WrestleMania when the Hollywood star asked Cody Rhodes for his soul during an episode of SmackDown in February. The American Nightmare declined the offer at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, leading to John Cena shockingly turning heel and aligning with The Rock.
However, The Great One hasn't appeared on any WWE show since then. If he isn't involved in the Cena vs. Cody match in any form, there is a big chance that The Rock won't appear at WrestleMania in Vegas.