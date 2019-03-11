6 Matches that can make WrestleMania 35 one of the best ever

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 16.98K // 11 Mar 2019, 17:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These matches would make WrestleMania 35 amazing

With WWE Fastlane now behind us, we're now well and truly on the road to WrestleMania. A number of matches have already been confirmed for Mania already including the triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte and Becky Lynch and the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Although unconfirmed, we know we'll see Triple H take on Batista which will be one of the marquee attractions at this year's WrestleMania. With that being said, I thought we could look at 6 WrestleMania matches that WWE could book which could elevate 35 as one of the best Mania's of all time.

#6 AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

Styles attacked Orton at WWE Fastlane

WWE has sort of been teasing this match already and it was all but confirmed at WWE Fastlane last night. Randy Orton came out to hit Elias with an RKO out of nowhere and Styles then came out to hit Orton with the Phenomenal Forearm.

AJ Styles versus Randy Orton is a dream match in anyone's book and it could be a huge addition to the WrestleMania card.

#5 Samoa Joe (C) vs John Cena (for the WWE United States Championship)

Cena vs Joe would be a big draw

This one obviously depends on if John Cena can perform at WrestleMania because he's busy doing a film and shooting ends only days before Mania.

One way WWE could facilitate this would be to have Samoa Joe have an open challenge with John Cena answering it, although one problem with this would be the fact that Cena vs Joe couldn't be advertised beforehand and the match would be a draw.

This is another match you can say WWE has hinted at with former champ R-Truth calling John Cena his hero in recent weeks and hitting the 5-knuckle Shuffle.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement