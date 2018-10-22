6 Matches that have been announced for WWE Television this week

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 89 // 22 Oct 2018, 21:33 IST

Rusev will be in action this week on SmackDown Live.

Matches have been announced for SmackDown Live, 205 Live, the Mixed Match Challenge, and NXT UK. The likes of Rusev, Mike Kanellis, Mustafa Ali, Hideo Itami, Tyler Bate, Finn Balor, The Miz, Asuka, & Bayley will be in action this week. This week we will see WWE's first Falls Count Anywhere Match in a while.

#6: Tyler Bate vs Wolfgang

These two have faced off in the past.

During the first-ever United Kingdom Championship tournament, Tyler Bate defeated Wolfgang in the semifinals via pinfall with the Tyler Driver '97 before moving on to the finals where he defeated Pete Dunne to become the inaugural United Kingdom Champion. Pete Dunne then teamed with Wolfgang later in the year against Moustache Mountain in the main event of an episode of NXT in August.

Wolfgang was able to get his team the win by pinning Tyler Bate with his finishing move which is known as the Howling (which is basically just a Diving Swanton Bomb). If you have been keeping track, this means that each man has one pinfall victory over the other (they are 1-1).

These two superstars will face off on NXT UK to gain momentum and possibly get a future opportunity to win the United Kingdom Championship from the dominant champion Pete Dunne. While Tyler Bate is currently focused on the tag team division of NXT UK, it is definitely possible for him to gain a United Kingdom Championship shot against Pete Dunne in the future. Wolfgang also impressed when he last faced off with Pete Dunne and can certainly do so again.

#5 Lince Dorado vs Mike Kanellis (w/ Maria Kanellis) (205 Live)

Lince Dorado has a shot at retribution.

2 weeks ago on 205 Live, Mike Kanellis interrupted Lince Dorado's scheduled match against Lio Rush and attacked him with a new finishing move known as the Rolling Cutter. Mike Kanellis will make his 205 Live debut when he faces off with Lince Dorado this Wednesday night.

Lince Dorado will have the opportunity to finally get revenge on Mike Kanellis while Mike Kanellis will have a chance to gain his first singles victory of the year.

